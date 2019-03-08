From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a new Christian and I try to read the Bible but I get discouraged because there are many parts of it I don’t understand. Is this a futile exercise?
— B.B.
Dear B.B.: Satan is the great discourager. He doesn’t want us to read or memorize Scripture because it is the Word of God. When we look into the Bible we make Satan angry and he will unleash all of his secret weapons. When souls leave his camp and join the family of God the devil is not happy. But we can overcome everything that he hurls at us with the weapon God has provided — the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God.
We must saturate ourselves in His truth. We must read and ask the Spirit of God to clarify what we are reading. The Scriptures are the greatest source of hope we will find in this hopeless world. “For whatever things were written before were written for our learning” (Romans 15:4).
Memorize portions of Scripture. “Your word I have hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against You” (Psalm 119:11). Print these portions of Scriptures on small cards and carry them throughout the day, referring to them frequently. Our minds have the capacity to commit them to memory quickly that brings great blessing.
The Spirit of God takes the Word of God and makes the child of God. He will never lead you contrary to His truth. The Bible says, “Blessed are those who hear the word of God” and put it into practice (Luke 11:28). Our spiritual lives need food. Christ is the Bread of Life for our hungry souls, and the Water of Life for our thirsty hearts. God blesses those who seek Him.