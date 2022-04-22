From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have a lot of friends who are afraid of dying, so they fill their life with working hard to leave an inheritance to their children. They say that it will bring them peace knowing that they are helping their children after they’re gone. Isn’t this skewed thinking?
– C.I.
Dear C.I.: The Bible reminds us that “the memory of the righteous is blessed” (Proverbs 10:7). For Christian believers, death is no frightful leap in the dark but entrance into a glorious new life. The Apostle Paul recognized the truth when he said, “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21).
The brutal fact of death has been conquered by the resurrection of Jesus. For the person who has turned from sin and received Christ as Lord and Savior, death is not a frightful end. God wouldn’t have placed eternity in our hearts unless there was life beyond the grave. In the midst of death, there is loving remembrance. Some may leave tangible things behind, but everyone leaves behind them footprints and imprints of how they lived in this life.
Two thousand years ago, Jesus stepped down from heaven to Earth. He is the only true visitor from outer space — God incarnate. His coming changed everything man knew about death. It’s dangerous for people to dodge the subject of death. The most important question to answer is where death will lead us. Eternity has to be decided while we live on Earth. Instead, people stay busy to avoid thinking about their eternal destinations. The Bible tells us to store our treasures in heaven. For believers, our destination is “set,” and no one can steal our inheritance from us or the legacy we leave behind.