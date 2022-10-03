From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Will a person who dies ever live again?
— L.D.
Dear L.D.: When we’ve been to a funeral, for a few moments we’re solemn and thoughtful. Perhaps we ask, “Is this the end?” Someday we’ll be taken out to the cemetery and someone will say a few words over us. No matter how final it seems, we’re prone to ask, “If a man die, shall he live again?” The answer from the Bible is a resounding yes.
The cross and the resurrection of Christ offers everyone eternal life with Him. This brings us to the ultimate question that we must all answer: Are we prepared to meet Almighty God?
The Bible teaches that we’re citizens of two worlds — this world and the world to come. We must ask ourselves where we’ll live in the afterlife. There are only two choices: We can live with God in Heaven, or be separated from God forever in a place called Hell.
Jesus said that whoever believes in Him (living for Him in obedience to His words of truth and receiving Him as personal Lord and Savior) will never really die. We’ll all meet death in the body — but not the soul, because the soul lives forever. There is life after death. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. … Whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.” Then Jesus asked, “Do you believe this?” (John 11:25–26).
The Word of God from Genesis to Revelation teaches that this earthly life is only a preparation room for eternity. Death is the one common reality of all human life. We’re all going to die. In our great halls of government, there are statues of great Americans. They all have one thing in common — they’re all dead. And one day we’ll join them. Are you ready for that day? You see, when we’re prepared to die, we’re also prepared to live.