Dear Abby:

My 28-year-old daughter moved back home when COVID hit. She works as an influencer and also has a part-time job as a content creator. She doesn’t pay bills. My husband doesn’t want her to pay rent, etc. I feel it’s important for her to do so. She does pay for her groceries and gas.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.