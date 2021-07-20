Dear Dr. Wallace:
My daughter was recently invited to a female classmate’s birthday party by our friendly neighbors diagonally across the street. We know them well and we like all of the members of this local family.
The invitation specifically said “no gifts” on it and this puzzled my daughter and me quite a bit. Why in the world would someone elect to do this? My daughter feels that her classmate may feel bad if she does not bring even just a small token gift.
We have not spoken to any of the other families that will attend to see if they are actually planning to bring a gift or not.
We certainly don’t want to be the only family that does not bring this lovely neighbor girl at least a small gift.
Should I have my child bring a gift just in case? I’m also friendly, but not overly close, with this girl’s mother and I don’t want to offend her or her family in any way. As I said, these are indeed very nice people.
— Worried mother, via email
Dear Worried Mother: Sometimes, parents wish to have their child to focus on the friendship and camaraderie of a social event like a birthday, rather than allowing their attention to be directed at material things like gifts.
Some parents also worry about competitiveness breaking out between attendees when the inevitable comparison of who gave which gift breaks out and dominates the ongoing conversations at the event.
Therefore, families such as this one see the attendance at the party as the actual “gift,” and they wish to have the focus remain on the fun and friendship shared together. I say kudos to them and to each their own. Either style — gifts or no gifts — is fine in my book.
I would plan to have your daughter attend the event and focus on having a great time with the birthday girl to help her celebrate. Just in case, you can have a small gift wrapped at your home as a backup if you feel it would be necessary at some point. But make it something your own daughter would enjoy, since she’s the one who will likely be unwrapping it!