Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have one more year of high school, and I want to be active, so I started a walking-jogging program as soon as this school year ended for me.
I want an uncomplicated workout that I can continue to do throughout my life that’s easy and doesn’t require a lot of expensive weights, equipment or gym memberships.
My main question is if it would be more physically advantageous for me to exercise in the morning or in the late afternoon after school before the sun goes down. I’ve heard pros and cons regarding both times from people including my classmates and several adults who, surprisingly, don’t seem to agree on this topic.
— Seeking a Simple, Steady Workout, via email
Dear Seeking A Simple, Steady Workout: Physical fitness experts recommend working out later in the day over in the morning because the body’s muscles are warmer and more flexible at that time. But if your schedule dictates that you workout early in the morning, be sure to take the time to warm up and stretch and to ease into anything strenuous.
The most important thing is to get on a regular schedule that works for you and to stick to it. Your body will adjust to the schedule. You requested a suggestion for a simple, inexpensive way to work out. The good news is you can get almost 100% of the health benefits of exercise by working out for 45 minutes to an hour, four days a week. The easiest way to do this is just as you stated via a brisk walk or a light jog, whatever you prefer. Swimming is a close second, but not everyone has access to a pool, ocean or clean lake in which to take a regular dip.
Dear Dr. Wallace: Last week, I went to my best friend’s funeral. She and her boyfriend were celebrating his 21st birthday. During the party, her boyfriend had more of his share of beer, especially since it was his very first day of being “legal” to drink alcohol.
While returning home from a nearby town, the car they were in left the road on a curve, hit a tree and both of them were killed.
The cause of the crash was directly related to his alcohol consumption and the excessive speed the vehicle was traveling when it left the roadway.
Our law says that users of alcohol must be at least 21 years old to consume alcohol, but this young man was no “rookie” drinker. In fact, several of his friends have said he often had several drinks a day when he was as young as 17.
I grieve for my dear best friend; all of this happened because a young driver of an automobile felt it was necessary to consume way too much alcohol and then get behind the wheel.
When will this teenage desire to consume alcohol end? Or will it ever end?
— Heartbroken Best Friend, via email
Dear Heartbroken Best Friend: To be honest with you, it will likely not end anytime soon, if ever. All we can do as parents and concerned young adults like you is to “preach” to our teens that alcohol and driving will never mix.
There are several drunk-driving laws in place nationwide, and we live in a world that includes Lyft and Uber, yet many teens and young adults still drive when they absolutely should not.
Do what you can to educate others. In my opinion, this is the best way you can honor the memory of your dearly departed friend.