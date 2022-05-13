Dear Abby:
My husband gets very upset when our 4-year-old sons don’t share his enthusiasm over something that excites him. He wants them (and me) to jump up and down or cheer when he’s excited about something. The problem is, he tends to share his news when we’re getting ready for bed or just plain tired. I feel guilty for not acquiescing, but at the same time, I don’t want to fake it. Any suggestions for a compromise, please?
— At A Loss In Texas
Dear At A Loss: Explain to your husband that you are “sorry” he’s upset at the lack of enthusiasm he’s receiving when he’s excited about something, but his TIMING is off. If he expects you and the children to be his cheering section, it would be helpful if he timed his announcements so they don’t conflict with bedtime, when everyone’s energy level is low.