Dear Dr. Wallace:
My father promised to quit smoking if I made the honor roll at my high school. A week before the holiday break, they announced the honor roll, and my name was on it! I was thrilled because this meant my dad was going to quit smoking! All of my extra studying paid off.
The day I made the honor roll, my dad said he was very, very proud of me, and he told me that he’d never have another cigarette as long as he lived. He placed his hand on the Bible when he said it. So far, he has kept his word about cigarettes, but now instead of cigarettes, he is smoking cigars!
I think this is big-time cheating! He says if I make the honor roll one more semester, he’ll quit using tobacco in any form. I don’t know if he has made any progress with this health by going from cigarettes to cigars, but I highly doubt it. The cigar smoke smells so bad I can hardly stand it. I’m really frustrated because I am still breathing secondhand smoke, just in a different (and very stinky!) form. Do you agree with me or with him? What should I do now?
— Feeling Cheated but Not Yet Defeated,
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Dear Feeling Cheated: I agree with you! Your father violated the spirit of his agreement. While it sometimes helps a student to have an outside motivation to make the honor roll, your father is most unwise to make his own long-term health the bargaining chip for this purpose. His decision to quit smoking should not be contingent upon your grades.
He should man up and quit smoking right away and continue to root for you to make the honor roll again.