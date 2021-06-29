Dear Dr. Wallace:
My mom just had a baby and has been breastfeeding my little brother for three weeks now. I’m 12 years old, and this has me wondering what breast milk tastes like and if it is more nutritious than the drink often called “baby formula” that people buy at the store.
I’d like to ask my mom these questions but I’m pretty self-conscious and embarrassed about this topic, so I thought I would write to you about it.
— Curious Big Brother, via email
Dear Curious Big Brother: Your question is one that many children have, so don’t feel bad that you’re curious. Your baby brother requires nutrition, and the two primary ways to receive this are breastfeeding and taking in a baby formula drink. Like your little brother, many breastfed infants have less difficulty with digestion than do formula-fed infants. Breast milk tends to be more easily digested which leads to fewer cases of diarrhea or constipation.
Breast milk also naturally contains many wonderful nutrients, including many of the vitamins and minerals that a newborn infant requires to remain healthy.
If breastfeeding is not feasible, then cow milk is most likely the best animal milk base to work from, but certain modifications, such as removing animal fat and diluting the protein content, are made to make it safe and palatable for human infants. Some minerals and vitamins like iron are also added to help round out the nutritional value.
And to answer your question about taste, the taste of breast milk is often compared to sweetened almond milk.
Dear Dr. Wallace: My beloved dog passed away last month of old age, and I was told by my mom that I can’t get another dog. We don’t have any other dogs, cats or even a hamster. We don’t even have a goldfish!
I am so depressed; I miss my friend so much and I’d even go so far as to say he was my best friend. What can I do now? I feel so lonesome all the time.
— Lonely Boy, via email
Dear Lonely Boy: Give your mom some time, and at the right time I do think she will end up missing having a pet in your home.
Remind your mom how responsible you were with your previous pet, and tell her sincerely how responsible you will be with a new dog once she grants you permission to get one.
There are a lot of animals, especially dogs, at local shelters that you could adopt. And for what it’s worth, you can tell her that I wholeheartedly approve of teenagers having pets in the home.
Pet ownership often helps children to develop many valuable attributes, such as responsibility, self-esteem and confidence. Additionally, studies have shown that pets can help children reduce stress, anxiety and yes, the loneliness you conveyed so well in your letter.
If you feel it might help, feel free to show this column to your mother and perhaps, when the time is right, she might consider allowing you a new pet someday.