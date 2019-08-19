From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What are some of the characteristics of false religion, cults, idol worship, etc., and is there an example from the Bible that can help me recognize this today?
— R.C.
Dear R.C.: A cult can be defined as a religious group which teaches doctrines or beliefs that deviate from truth, and truth is found in the Word of God known as the Holy Bible. False religions or cults either distort truth or focus on half-truths. The small amount of truth which they do proclaim is often mixed with doctrinal error and is therefore dangerous. Cults succeed in deceiving many (2 Timothy 4:3-4).
There is trio of memorable names that strike a chord with many as an example of standing firm in the face of false religion. Shadrach, Meshach and Abed-Nego were captives and served in the Babylonian king’s royal court. King Nebuchadnezzar had become powerful and egotistical. So he built a golden statue to himself 90 feet high and commanded people to bow and worship. Anyone who refused would be thrown in a “fiery furnace” (Daniel 3:6).
These young men found themselves between two masters, an earthly king and the King of kings, Almighty God. They stared persecution in the face as they stood before the king to explain why they defied the edict. The king was enraged as he said, “Who is the god who will deliver you from my hands?” The three men proclaimed, “Our God whom we serve is able to deliver us. ... But if not, let it be known ... that we do not serve your gods” (Daniel 3).
False religion does not hesitate to use force. The Bible teaches that Satan is the god of this world and desires to take all the glory from God. We must stand strong no matter the consequences to exalt the name of mighty God.