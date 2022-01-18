Dear Dr. Wallace:
I am a coffee fanatic who consumes about four or five cups of coffee per day. My favorite thing to do every morning is to go out to different coffee shops and read a good book while sipping on my favorite drink. Once I go into work, I’ll drink a few more cups of coffee there, as it really helps me to get through my workday.
I recently read, however, that drinking coffee late into the afternoon is bad for your sleep, and that it should be avoided whenever possible. My friends recommend that I switch over to decaffeinated coffee or tea around 2 p.m., but I worry that if I do that, then I will become unproductive in the late afternoon, as I don’t think I’ll be able to remain alert without caffeine. I don’t feel that drinking coffee late into the day truly impacts my sleep, as I’ve never noticed any negative effects from it before. Must I really stop drinking the one drink I love so much?
— Coffee Girl, via email
Dear Coffee Girl: No, you don’t need to stop drinking coffee altogether, but I do recommend that you stop drinking so much of it, especially so late into the day. I imagine that if you’re going out to coffee shops every morning, you’re likely spending quite a bit of money on coffee when you could make it at home on some days instead. Moreover, it is true that consuming coffee in the late afternoon can significantly impact the quality of your sleep, and so your friends are right that you should switch over to a decaffeinated beverage in the midafternoon.
You mentioned that you don’t believe that drinking coffee late into the day affects your sleep, but you also said that if you don’t drink caffeine in the afternoon, you would be unable to remain alert and productive. It sounds to me like you have developed a dependence on caffeine to stay focused and awake throughout the day, which signals that something is indeed wrong with your sleep. According to researchers, caffeine has a half-life of approximately five hours, meaning that it remains in your system for a significant period of time after being consumed. Even if you manage to fall asleep after drinking coffee late into the day, it will continue to activate your central nervous system to some extent and will thereby prevent you from obtaining high-quality rest.
Many people enjoy a good cup of coffee as part of their morning routine, and when consumed in moderation, coffee can even have health advantages. As with anything, however, too much of something is often unhealthy. So, while I don’t want to hinder your love for coffee, I would encourage you to view it more as a morning treat than a beverage to be consumed all day.