Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 17-year-old young woman, and I’m very concerned about my complexion. Up until the last few months, I had a perfectly clear complexion. However, at the beginning of the holiday break, my boyfriend and I began having a sexual relationship. About three weeks later, I started to notice that my face was breaking out. We have been sexually active for about two months, and my complexion is not clearing up at all. I’m now very worried. Is it possible that my sexual activity is causing my complexion problem? I can add that our sexual activity hasn’t bothered my boyfriend’s complexion.
— Unwanted Breakout, via email
Dear Unwanted Breakout: I have consulted a few dermatologists, and here is a summation of their collective answer: “There is no evidence that sexual activity has any role in causing acne. Sexual activity, or the lack of sexual activity, will not influence an individual’s acne condition.” This group suggested that you visit a dermatologist at your earliest opportunity. They collectively agreed that your complexion will probably improve with professional treatment.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’ve got a most unusual problem, and I could use some of your advice regarding my situation. My parents have been divorced now for over five years, and my dad remarried about six months ago. I’m a 19-year-old lady, and I live in another city with a roommate girlfriend. Here’s the crazy part of my story: It so happens that my dad’s new wife is only a four years older than I am!
Whenever I call my dad, I call his home landline, because he only uses his cellphone for work. He likes the security and privacy of having a home telephone these days, so he has told me to call him at that number during the evening or on weekends. But my problem is that it’s not private for me when I call him at home! You see, his young wife picks up the extension telephone in another room and tries to listen to our conversation. I can tell she’s doing this, because of the clicking noises I hear. The frustration finally got to me yesterday. I heard her pick up the extension, and I yelled, “I’m talking privately with my father, Jenny. Please hang up the phone now.” There was complete silence for a few seconds and then I heard the click of her hang up.
A minute later, my dad said he had to go, said goodbye and hung up the phone. He even forgot to tell me that he loves me, and he says that every single time we talk on the telephone. I could tell my dad was shocked by what I said to his wife.
Now I really feel bad that I upset my father, but I still don’t appreciate his nosy wife trying to listen in to our private conversations. What should I do now?
— Distressed Daughter, via email
Dear Distressed Daughter: You must remember that even though you don’t care too much for your dad’s young bride, she is his wife. And most husbands and wives are, or should be, extremely close and share everything with each other.
Meet with your father in person sometime when his wife will not be there, and tell him you feel uncomfortable talking with him about personal matters while his wife listens on another extension of their home telephone line. See if he can find a solution that is acceptable to you without getting his wife upset. It would be nice if you and she could become tolerant acquaintances, even if you will never be best friends. Is this possible? Give it a try, and do your best to keep your cool.