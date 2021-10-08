Dear Dr. Wallace:
I went camping last week with my family to a wonderful nature site with a lake, many cabins, fire pits and boat docks. There’s a lot of great fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities available in that magical spot. Well, one night I met this boy at the campground around a fire pit about 500 yards away from our family campsite and we hung out talking to each other for quite a while. I really liked him a lot; one thing led to another and the next thing you know, we went out into the nearby woods for some heavy kissing. We didn’t exactly hook up with each other, but we did spend a lot of romantic time together nonetheless, if you catch my drift.
Now today, I don’t feel very well and I found out that I have a low fever. Do you think I could have caught COVID-19 from this handsome boy at the campgrounds?
— Concerned Teen, via email
Dear Concerned Teen: COVID-19 is spread through close personal contact; it can be contracted after breathing in microscopic particles in the air. Some people who are infected do not show any symptoms of the virus but can still spread it to others.
If you think you might possibly have contracted COVID-19, there are many free testing sites available to you in virtually every American city.
Plan to get yourself tested before you return to school, and don’t forget that especially in these times, it might also be wise to contact your family physician so that your overall health profile can be more fully evaluated.