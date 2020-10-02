Dr. Wallace:
My 18-year-old best friend just found out last week that she is pregnant! Her boyfriend is trying to talk her into having abortion, but she is not sure what she wants to do. Her parents are aware she is pregnant. Of course, they are not happy about it, but they are leaving the decision entirely up to her. Her parents said they would stand behind her, no matter what she decides to do. My friend has really used me as a sounding board and has told me that I mean more to her at this time than her parents because I have had her back as a close friend for over five years now.
Here comes the hard part. My parents don’t want me to have any contact with my friend. They think it is disgraceful that she is pregnant, and they feel strongly that the “sin” she committed will also apply to me if I continue to be her friend. My parents used to like my best friend, but not anymore. I never dreamt they would act this way, but they seem pretty firm with their position on this matter. Please give me your thoughts on this, whether your advice is to turn my back on my friend or continue to visit her.
— Best Friend Dilemma, via email
Best Friend Dilemma: In my opinion, your parents are wrong in their thinking. You would be tainted if you deserted a friend in her time of need. This young lady desperately needs you right now, and I encourage you to continue to give her love and support, despite your parents’ objections.
What a shame they are unable to be supportive of you and see that true friendship means sticking with someone through the tough times in life.
I hope they eventually see this and are able to stop adding to your friend’s difficulties by condemning her. You are 18 and a legal adult, so you can make your own decision here, but do engage your parents by reassuring them you are your own person, and your friend’s situation is hers and hers alone.
Explain that you only seek to provide her emotional support and act as a trusted sounding board.