Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 16-year-old guy who has a most unusual problem. I think I could be in love — or deeply “in like” — with two girls at the same time, and I find it impossible to choose between them. I honestly believe these young ladies are two of the greatest girls in the whole world. They are both wonderful to hang out and be friends with! I know I should feel lucky to be in this position, but it has a downside, too.
I’ve tried to make a choice between them, but so far, I just can’t do it. Sometimes I wish one of the girls would find another boyfriend and stop going out with me so that the pressure on me to choose between them would go away. That way, I could give all my concentration to one of these gracious ladies and understandably have to forget about dating the other. What do you feel I should do at this point?
— Lucky In Love,
via email
Dear Lucky: Why do you feel it’s so important to immediately choose one girl over the other? At 16, there is no need to give all your “concentration” to one girl, especially in your present circumstance. That’s the enjoyment of dating — enjoying the friendship of many different young women. Of course, you should be respectful to both young ladies, and do not lie or take advantage of either girl in any way. Be open with each, sharing that you truly like the other girl, too. Consider yourself a very fortunate young man and continue to see both girls as friends. At the age of 16, a young person often has many circumstances change quickly in his or her life. This process will likely lead you to eventually spend most of your time and emotional energy on one over the other. The key now is to be open, honest and respectful to both and let your friendship with each continue to evolve naturally.