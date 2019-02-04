Dear Dr. Wallace:
My best friend and I are closer than sisters. In fact, we are closer than twin sisters, and that’s pretty close. Every Friday night, we go to a movie and out for a snack afterward. We have done this for over a year, and it is enjoyable, as we always have a good time together. I’m dating a guy, but he is aware that every Friday is ladies’ night.
Last Friday was my friend’s 17th birthday, and we were going out to a nice restaurant for dinner (my treat) and then to our weekly movie. I also had a nice little gift for her. I called for reservations and told them that it was my friend’s birthday. They said they would have a small cake with a candle and would sing “Happy Birthday” to her. I knew this would make her happy!
The birthday celebration didn’t happen because a half-hour before we were to meet, she left a message on my cellphone saying: “Hi. This guy I met recently just called me a few minutes ago and invited me to go with him to a fraternity party and I said yes because, as you know, I have a crush on him. I know that you will understand. See you soon. Love ya!”
Well, I don’t understand (though I do still love her), and I’m mad as heck. But I think she should have told this guy that it was her birthday and that she had already made plans to celebrate with her best friend. I’m sure that you will agree.
Now it comes to the difficult part. Should I discuss her rudeness with her or should I just swallow my pride and pretend that I “understand” why she skipped spending her birthday party with me as we had planned in advance?
— Stood-Up Friend,
via email
Stood-Up Friend: I find it odd that this young man waited so late to get a date for the frat party he was attending. Your friend should have told him, “Thanks, but I already made plans to spend the evening with my best friend,” and then she could have asked him to call again. She could have even shown him some extended interest by saying, “I’d sure like to go next time with a little more notice, or we could even get together for a walk or a lunch sometime soon.” This would have allowed her to decline his invitation while showing him she was interested in following up with him, as the timing would not work for this last-minute invite.
Even though I disagree with the way your friend spent her birthday celebration, you should indeed cut her a little slack. When someone she had a crush on called her and invited her to a fraternity party, it was difficult for her to say no.
She is your closest friend, so ask her if she had a good time and if she plans on seeing him again. Then do your very best not to be “catty.” Continue enjoying a marvelous friendship. Getting on her case could put a dent in the friendship you both share, and that’s not necessary. Who knows, someday, you might need her to return the favor if something comes up that causes her to be a touch disappointed over something.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a teenage girl who doesn’t watch a lot of television. Still, teens are criticized for having poor grades because of watching television (or online streaming channels) instead of studying. Teens seem to be blamed for everything.
— Anonymous, Omaha, Nebraska
Dear Anonymous: According to Nielson Media Research, the typical home has the television on for a little over 7 1/2 hours a day. Females 55 and over view the most television programs, averaging about 6 1/3 hours daily. Teenage girls watch the least amount of television, averaging about 3 hours daily. Because of the popularity of sports on television, teenage boys log about 3 1/2 hours on average.
Teens watch more television on weekends; the typical school-night viewing is under 2 hours. Research by the University of Michigan shows that, on average, the less television viewing time for students, the better grades they achieve in school.