Dear Dr. Wallace:
My girlfriend happens to be a super person, and we have a great time when we are together. We have been dating for over a year. We are not into drugs, alcohol, tobacco or sex. We are responsible teens and have mutual respect for each other. Since we don’t have many friends, we are alone with each other most of the time. We sort of like it this way.
My girlfriend’s mother doesn’t like this arrangement. She doesn’t mind that we are dating but thinks her daughter is being denied the friendship of other teens, both male and female. She has also made statements to both of us inferring that being alone together all the time can lead to sexual behavior. Yesterday, her mom told us that our relationship was unhealthy and that she thinks we should double date.
My girlfriend loves her mom and would do nothing to hurt her, but she also loves me. I am getting worried that her mom will continue being a problem. What do you think we should do?
— Happy but concerned, Chicago
Happy But Concerned: It’s important that teens be allowed to spend some time alone together with their dates. What you and your girlfriend do or don’t do when together is what’s important — not what others think she might be doing. But there is no reason why a couple can’t enjoy the company and friendship of others. It wouldn’t be difficult to try a double date with another couple with similar standards and interests. It could be an enjoyable experience, and it will make her mom feel a bit better about the relationship. This would be good for you and your girlfriend.