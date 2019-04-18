Dear Dr. Wallace:
A few weeks ago, my best friend invited me and three other girls to a slumber party at her house. While I was in her bedroom and the others were getting ready for bed in the bathroom, I looked in my best friend’s purse. I don’t know why I did it, but I stole a $20 bill out of her purse. I have never stolen anything at all before this. I’m not a thief, and I get an allowance so I didn’t really need the money.
The next day, my friend went to make a payment on a dress she had put on layaway and discovered that her $20 was missing. She called and told me as soon as she got home and asked me which of the girls I thought might have taken it. She thought it must’ve been another one of our mutual friends, so she called and blamed her. Now they aren’t friends anymore.
I started having guilty feelings right after I took the money, and they are getting worse every day. I really feel awful and don’t know what to do. I was thinking about sending the $20 to her in the mail, but I’m not sure that’s the answer. I really want to get rid of this guilty feeling, and I need your advice. — Ashamed and anonymous, via email
Dear Ashamed: You must gather the courage to tell your best friend that you don’t know what in the world came over you but that you were the one who lifted the money. Apologize to her and return the money immediately. Hopefully, your best friend will forgive you and you can remain friends. If she does not forgive you, you’ll have learned a tough lesson. Make the right decision now about this problem and you will at least feel better for addressing the situation. In addition, you should talk to a trusted adult such as a parent, teacher or counselor at school who can help you identify the behavior that caused you to do this in the first place. There may be something bothering you that you are not fully aware of on a conscious level here. Seek guidance, understanding and forgiveness for what you have done and, most importantly, aim to curb any similar behavior going forward from here. Hopefully, you can learn a valuable lesson and eliminate future transgressions.
