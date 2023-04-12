Dear Abby:

After being divorced for 18 years, I have reconnected with my high school sweetheart. She got in touch with me, and we started talking and seeing each other. She says she loves me, and to be honest, I love her, too. The problem is, she’s married. She has grown kids and is raising her 8-year-old granddaughter. She says she’s sorry about what happened to us years ago and that she and her husband have had nothing in common for the past 16 years. They sleep in separate rooms and don’t do anything as a family.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Katie Seames sat behind a wall of monitors that shone down on her and Raven Kern on Tuesday at the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center as the pair pored over the locations of different neighborhoods in Brunswick.

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.