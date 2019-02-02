Dear Dr. Wallace:
I consider myself an average to above-average 15-year-old student, as I get mostly B’s in school. I’ve never been in trouble, and I don’t get involved in alcohol, drugs or sex. Basically, I’m a pretty darn good teenager. I study hard in school, help around the house and am respectful to my parents.
Yet, apparently, I’m not living up to my parents’ expectations. All I ever hear is how “good” my 16-year-old cousin is: “Andrea gets straight A’s. She’s a cheerleader. She’s the lead actress in the high school play.”
Yeah, Andrea is a neat kid — and a cool cousin who I get along with just fine — but what does that have to do with me? We are all individuals, for heaven’s sake!
Why are my parents always comparing me to Andrea? Well, really, it’s just my mom, as my dad neither criticizes nor praises me. Why doesn’t my mom give me praise and then compare me to a dropout druggie student? Compared to some loser teens at our school, I would look pretty darn good — even great! Everything is relative (no pun intended), right? Just because we have a straight-A cheerleader and actress in our family tree shouldn’t mean that a nice B-student who behaves herself should feel subpar. Right? How can I get mom to stop this, and maybe even get dad to notice me, too?
— Good Kid, Not So Appreciated, via email
Dear Good Kid: I wish I could tell you that your letter is unique, but sadly, this topic comes up quite a lot in letters and emails I receive from teens, mostly from girls. In your case, both of your parents are making unwise parenting errors, especially your mother. The details you’ve shared in your letter let me know that you are an excellent teenager, and I’m very proud of you. Yes, your mom notices that your cousin in an excellent achiever. But you are, too! Your parents are quite likely also very proud of you, but they don’t seem to show it often enough. Worse, they frequently compare you to your cousin. My advice? Walk up to your mom after school one day, give her a big hug and tell her how proud you are of her. Once the two of you exit the embrace, look mom right in the eyes, smile slightly and ask her “Are you proud of me, too, Mom?” I have no doubt that you will receive a heartfelt response and another big hug from your mom.