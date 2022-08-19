From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have found a new life in Christ and suddenly I’m an outcast with my peers. Just because I’m committed to a Bible study and serving in the church, I’m called a fanatic. It hurts especially because I’ve always been enthusiastic for anything they’ve wanted to do. Am I being too Heavenly minded?
– C.F.
Dear C.F.: The world appreciates and understands emotion and enthusiasm, unless it is religious; then immediately it is suspect. It’s strange that the world accepts enthusiasm in every realm except the spiritual.
People can don political buttons, hats and T-shirts and be accepted as “all in.” They can go crazy over the World Series or the Super Bowl. Others can obsess about their financial status and the world respects their success. Young people can scream until they’re hoarse amidst the hype of a rock concert. But bring the same excitement into living a life for Christ and the world thinks Christians have lost their minds. This is what people thought about the disciples after Jesus was crucified and resurrected, but they didn’t allow what others thought to deter them from what they believed, and they turned the world upside down (Acts 17:6).
Commitment to Christ means burning the bridges of sin and its influence. There’s a high price to commitment. Jesus never offered a bargain. He expects His followers to clean up their lives and that’s why He sent His Spirit to help. He gives power and encouragement to live for Him, “purifying for Himself His own special people” (Titus 2:14). Christians should be so filled with righteous living that nothing could ever quench their passion. While most of the crowd will turn their backs on Christianity, there will be some that may be impacted by the strong testimony of another that brings conviction to their own souls.
