From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve been saved by Jesus Christ and have conquered a lifetime of alcohol and drug abuse. My friends have parted company with me because they think me a religious fanatic. What can I do?
— R.F.
Dear R.F.: It’s strange that the world accepts enthusiasm in every realm except the spiritual. The world appreciates and understands emotion and enthusiasm, unless it is religious, then immediately it is suspect.
People can go crazy over the World Series or the Super Bowl. People can don political buttons, hats and T-shirts and be accepted as “all in.” Others can obsess about their financial status and the world respects their success. Young people can scream until they’re hoarse amidst the hype of a rock concert. But bring the same excitement into living a life for Christ and the world thinks we’ve lost our minds.
This is what people thought about the disciples after Jesus was crucified and resurrected, but they didn’t allow what others thought to deter them from what they believed, and they turned the world upside down (Acts 17:6).
Make no mistake, commitment to Christ means burning the bridges of sin and its influence. There is a high price to commitment. Jesus never offered a bargain. He expects His followers to clean up their lives and that is why He sent His Spirit to help. He gives power and encouragement to live for Him, “purify[ing] for Himself His own special people” (Titus 2:14).
Christians should be so intoxicated with Christ and filled with righteous living that nothing could ever quench their passion. While most of the crowd will turn their backs on Christianity, there will be some that may be impacted by the strong testimony of another that brings conviction to their own souls.