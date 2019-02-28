From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have a neighbor dying due to aggressive cancer. She has no family members who will come to her aid. I try to help her in every way I can but many of them tell me nothing good will come from it since my neighbor has no way to repay me. My desire is to convey the love of Christ. I am not looking for anything in return. Am I unwise to help?
— C.N.
Dear C.N.: A sick person has God-given worth. God is concerned about the way we treat people who may not have much to offer us. A person of influence may not have trouble getting loving treatment. But when Jesus was teaching His disciples that in doing for others they were doing deeds as unto the Lord Himself (Matthew 25:35-40), He did not show favoritism.
We can, and should, contribute to the God-given worth of a human life, keeping in mind how we would hope to be treated (Luke 6:31). Reaching out to someone in need is never wrong, but it is wise to ask God for His guidance and direction in how to go about it, particularly when family members are opposed to help from outsiders.
When someone is dying there is seldom opposition to words of comfort from a friendly voice. There are countless ways to comfort others, and God blesses those who have responsive compassion.
“Christians Who Care” should be the slogan and the banner for the body of believers. When others see the compassion we express for the suffering and bereaved, they will truly believe our faith means something. The Bible has much to say about comforting the sick. “(The) God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4).