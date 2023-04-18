From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
A precious neighbor lady is struggling with “old age” sicknesses and suffers greatly. She’s been good to everyone who lives near her and has always been there to help us all. We’re helping her as we can but are troubled that she has to go through this suffering when she’s been so good to others. Why does God allow this?
– O.A.
Dear O.A.: Loved ones and friends struggle with pain, growing disabilities and facing death — some with no one to help. The question is often asked, “Why doesn’t God just let them die and be at peace?” There are perhaps many reasons for which we do not know. We live in a fallen, sin-scarred world, and much of what happens falls far short of God’s original plan. Even when we can’t understand why God allows such things to happen, it is certain that He still can be trusted to do what is right. God is sovereign, and He knows what is best for every individual. He will take the suffering saint to be with Him in His time, according to His will.
In all we encounter, we should ask God to teach us whatever lessons He has for us to learn. There are times that God allows a loved one to linger because family members need to come together and be reconciled to one another. God also may use situations to teach us how to love others who are in need and also to remind us of the brevity of life. It’s certain that the suffering of a loved one is never in vain and we need to always remember to cling tightly to the God of all comfort. He knows our needs before we ask (see Matthew 6:8).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Brunswick Fire Department remained on scene at Pinova on Monday and will likely stay through Tuesday to monitor for hotspots as environmental inspectors and fire investigators look into what caused a massive blaze Saturday at the wood resin manufacturing plant.
Eight sea turtles that were found cold-stunned on Cape Cod last winter swam free again Monday in the ocean off Jekyll Island after the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta nursed them back to health.
Five people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp being left at an emergency room barely breathing and with a blood alcohol level of .464, Glynn County Police said Monday.
Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery…
Members of Revolutionary War heritage groups from around Georgia donned tricorn hats, long dresses, knee breeches and skunk skin gaps Saturday to celebrate Georgia Patriots Day, the 245th anniversary of the capture of three British warships in the Frederica River.
People who walked the beach at the Cedar Street access Saturday morning had a slightly longer walk because they had to go around a 7-foot-alligator.