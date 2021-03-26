From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Society today teaches that the classroom is where our children should learn what they need in life. Is this true?
— T.C.
Dear T.C.: Parents have a heavy responsibility to nurture their children. Parents are responsible not only for meeting the physical needs of their children — which even nature teaches — but also for spiritual growth. The Scriptures, which God intended for everyone to obey, says, “These words which I command you today shall be in your heart. You shall teach them [the Scripture] diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up.… You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates” (Deuteronomy 6:6-9).
Churches and schools have a role in teaching children, but the responsibility lies with the parents who gave life to their children and have the greatest love for them.
Living a good example in front of children is vital. If they see parents do something that is contrary to what they teach, children may rebel and turn away from truth. If children hear parents talk about honesty yet fail to see it in lived out, this inconsistency will do great harm.
The truth is that moms and dads don’t go into parenthood experienced, so they are bound to make some mistakes. The important thing is to teach God’s Word and be a consistent example. Be humble before the Lord and ask for His wisdom. Pray that God may crown your home with grace, love, and mercy, and pray daily for your children by name. It blesses the Lord greatly when the influence of Christian parents build godly character into their children.