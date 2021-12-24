From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There doesn’t seem to be much made about Christmas Eve any more. Why is that?
– C.C.
Dear C.C.: To many people, Christmas Eve might be the most peaceful night of the year. Many businesses and restaurants close. Families and friends gather for special meals, attend church services together, and even a few still go Christmas caroling. Some families still gather around the fireplace and read the Christmas story, with a wonderful sense of celebration and expectation in the air because tomorrow is Christmas Day.
On the night that Jesus was born, angels appeared to shepherds tending their sheep in the fields outside of Bethlehem. Those angels announced the Savior’s birth and promised peace on Earth.
The centuries have rolled by, and still the world longs for the peace the angels said would come because Jesus had been born. Why does much of the world still experience violence and conflict? Where is the peace?
The peace is in the hearts of those who have received Him as their Lord and Savior. But just as the innkeeper said to Joseph back then, “There is no room at the inn,” people all over the world say, “There is no room in my heart — in my life — for Jesus.” The world still rejects Him, but one day Jesus will return and bring judgment to those who rejected Him. He will also bring peace and the entire world will bow down and worship Him, as the shepherds did on that blessed night. The world still celebrates Christmas, yet without understanding. But they too, can know the Prince of Peace — today!