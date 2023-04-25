From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a Christian and try to live my life in a way to point others to Christ, but I do not think it is wise to talk about my faith, and I’m uneasy when someone asks me to pray for them. I figure that is the job of pastors, preachers, and theologians. Some say I’m a reluctant witness. Is this wrong?
– R.W.
Dear R.W.: Suppose a person was diagnosed with a deadly form of cancer and discovered a cure for it that saved their life. That person would want other cancer patients to know what they had learned.
The Bible teaches that we all have a spiritual “cancer” — a deadly spiritual disease called sin. Not only does it cripple us right now morally and spiritually, but it will also destroy us in the future and keep us from the blessings God has for us. Is there any answer to this spiritual cancer? Yes! Christ came “to reconcile to himself all things… by making peace through his blood, shed on the cross” (Colossians 1:20, NIV), and He has provided a way to be saved from sin.
Christians show their care for lost souls by living out their faith in Jesus Christ and by “telling” them what Christ has done for all people. We should pray for this boldness, this courage, to reach out with hope and compassion by speaking the words of Jesus: “[I have] come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10).
It is true that we should be good witnesses by how we live, but one faithful witness is worth a thousand mute professors of religion. Our faith grows by living it and expressing it. We must share it — we must be witnesses to the world — and let the light of God’s salvation shine brightly, just as the Bible says.
