From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There isn’t much said these days about people practicing self-control. This used to be part of society’s social graces. Is the lack of self-control considered sin?
– S.C.
Dear S.C.: A great woman of faith, Susanna Wesley, once advised her son John while a student at Oxford, “Anything which increases the authority of the body over the mind is an evil thing.” There is so much wisdom in this.
Self-control is a fruit of the Spirit and it comes from a Greek word meaning “strong, having mastery, able to control one’s thoughts and actions.” Someone has said, “There are men who can command armies, but cannot command themselves. There are people who by their burning words can sway vast multitudes who cannot keep silence under provocation. The highest mark of nobility is self-control. It is more than regal crown and purple robe.”
Past history and current public examples influence how the excesses of uncontrolled appetite and fleshly indulgence wreak damage in our hearts.
The sin of lacking self-control springs from two causes: first, physical appetite; second, mental habit. When we allow our passions to rule us, the outcome is far more undesirable than can be imagined during the moment of pleasurable fulfillment. The need for self-control in every aspect of life has never been greater as we see violence, selfishness, apathy, and undisciplined living so prominent. Christians should set the example of self-control because it is one of the attributes of the Lord Jesus Christ. “The fruit of the Spirit is love … gentleness, self-control” (Galatians 5:22–23).
The strength of spirit is forged by a personal faith in God, by tough discipline, and by regular habits of devotion to Him in all things.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A camp focused on water safety and swimming education for individuals with special needs will return to the Golden Isles next week and provide a learning experience tailored to the population it serves.
A tent at the corner of G and Gordon streets is still providing shelter to the homeless despite attempts by the city of Brunswick to get it taken down.
If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.
The inflation in food prices that has hit the pocketbooks of households around the country has taken its toll on a local food distribution outfit.
If Coastal Georgians haven’t reviewed their insurance coverage to ensure it is set for hurricane season, the state insurance commissioner says now is the time to do it.
A new exhibit at the Mosaic museum on Jekyll Island offers enticing insight into the life of one of the wealthiest families in American history while celebrating their influence on a timeless board game enjoyed to this day.