From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My parents are always after me to “put my best foot forward,” saying that someday I may miss a good opportunity because I wasn’t ready for it. What do they mean?
– R. H.
Dear R.H.: Years ago, President Eisenhower was once vacationing in Denver when his attention was called to an open letter in a local newspaper, which told how 6-year-old Paul Haley, dying of incurable cancer, had expressed a wish to see the president of the United States. In one of those gracious gestures, the president granted the boy’s request. One morning a limousine arrived outside the Haley home, and out stepped the president, walked up to the door and knocked. Mr. Haley opened the door, wearing blue jeans, an old shirt and a day’s growth of beard. Behind him was his little son, and they stood in amazement. “Paul,” said the president to the little boy, “I understand you want to see me.” He took the boy out to see the presidential limousine, shook hands and left.
No doubt it was the talk of the neighborhood for some time that brought great joy. Only one person was not entirely happy about it — that was Mr. Haley. He could never forget how he was dressed when he opened the door. “Those jeans, the old shirt, the unshaven face — what a way to meet the president of the United States!” he said.
Of course, the visit was unannounced, and under the circumstances it wasn’t to be expected that he would be all dressed up in his best clothes. But all his life he wished he had gotten up a bit earlier that day, shaved a little sooner and at least put on a clean shirt before the president arrived.
The Bible teaches that we all, not just Christians, should be ready to meet God, because Christ will soon come back to claim those who belong to him. We must all prepare to meet God someday.