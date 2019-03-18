From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I serve in the armed forces and am proud to do so. I was reluctant at first when I entered the academy. What scared me the most was the discipline that would be required of me, but it was the best thing for me. I did not grow up in a disciplined home; in fact, my parents never corrected me and I ended up in a boys’ home. I have been told that Christians should desire the disciplines of life, but I don’t hear it preached on much. Is this taught in the Bible?
— M.M.
Dear M.M.: One of the greatest needs among Christians today is to exercise discipline. It is one of the great testimonies that point others to Jesus Christ. Just as our country’s military academies teach students to live disciplined lives in order to be officers in the armed forces, Christians should do no less. Soldiers are trained for future leadership and service. In order for Christians to serve in the Name of the Lord Jesus Christ, obedience to God’s instruction should be of utmost importance.
Christians should stand out like a sparkling diamond against a rough and dark background. We should be wholesome and poised, courteous and gracious, industrious and friendly. We should be firm in the things we do or do not do and we should be able to articulate why we live as we do; we should refuse to allow the world to pull us down.
The Bible says that we should not be conformed to the world so that we can show the world this is God’s will for His people (Romans 12:1-2). This should not be burdensome but we should do this with joy, for God Himself dwells in us and enables us to live in such a way that others see Christ at the center of our lives.