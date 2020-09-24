From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Graham:
I am a Christian but I think it is wrong for the government to set taxes so high. Why should I be so content to pay them?
— T.D.
Dear T.D.: Someone once observed that there are only two great equalizers in life; death and taxes.
Actually, that person is only half-right, because some people manage to avoid paying taxes at all, either because of loopholes in the tax law or because they do not make enough money.
The Bible teaches that Christians should be law-abiding. The Bible also teaches loyalty to country. This doesn’t mean that we cannot criticize unjust laws or debate policies. The government of God should be our model and we should do all we can to uphold the government that God can bless.
The Bible also teaches that we are to cooperate with the government in every way possible without violating Scripture. Jesus was asked about paying taxes. He set the example forever by doing so. It takes money to run a government and to maintain law and order. Dodging taxes is no different than being a thief. No true Christian will do this. Jesus said, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s” (Mark 12:17).
We ought to seek and work for the good of our country. We are to be conscientious citizens. Many people who criticize our nation seldom pray for it. America has gone a long way down the wrong road, but we need God’s help as never before.
Christians possess dual citizenship. We are citizens of a nation, and we are citizens of the kingdom of God. Ultimately our supreme loyalty is to Almighty God who commands us to pray for our leaders, that they will seek God’s wisdom, direction and truth. Christians are called to be faithful to Him by doing so.