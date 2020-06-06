From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m criticized because I go out of my comfort zone to do things with my friends. I want to show them that as a Christian I’m not too good to associate with them. Many of my church friends say that I’m wrong. How can this be?
— M.W.
Dear M.W.: Christians must live in the world. We are to infiltrate the world for the purpose of winning the world to Jesus Christ. We are not to participate in the evils of the world. There are certain things that Christians must say no to, whether in politics, in the office, at school, etc. Anything that violates the commands of God must not be practiced.
We must show the world that we are citizens of another world, and many times we may suffer misunderstanding and persecution because of it. We should refuse to support anything that does not meet with the approval of God’s Word, the Bible.
Thousands of professing Christians are betraying God’s principles because they are more concerned about winning the world’s approval than the approval of Jesus Christ.
Many Christians convince themselves to do as the world does to gain acceptance, thinking that they can lead others into their faith, but often it’s the other way around.
It’s only the Christian who refuses to compromise in matters of honesty, integrity and morality that is bearing an effective witness for Christ.
Only by a life of obedience to the voice of the Spirit, by fully embracing God’s truth and having constant fellowship with Him, are we enabled to live an influential life in this ungodly world.
“And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:2).