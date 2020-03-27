From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I hear Americans talk about the hatred between political parties being at an all-time high, and I suppose it is. But can’t they learn from past history in order to shape a worldview that is worthwhile?
— H.P.
Dear H.P.: The Berlin Wall is an example of division that a political climate can create; for it was a grim metaphor of mankind’s capacity for hatred, stretching 29 miles through the heart of the German capital, encompassing the entire frontier. Guard stations with lookout towers and machine gun posts along its length monitored no-man’s-land between East and West, making West Berlin more like a prison camp than a civilized European city. For nearly three decades, hundreds of men, women, and children were gunned down by communist guards as they tried to cross that hostile killing field to freedom.
The Scriptures declare, “Look among the nations and watch — be utterly astounded! For I will work a work in your days which you would not believe, though it were told you” (Habakkuk 1:5). The mighty claims of the Lord give us a hint of the power that God will unleash at the close of the age.