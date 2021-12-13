From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does it really mean to become like a shining diamond?
— S.D.
Dear S.D.: Look at a diamond ring shine. When a jeweler places diamonds on dark velvet cloths, the dark background shows off the cut and sparkle of the stone.
Christians should stand out like sparking diamonds against a rough background. We should be wholesome, courteous, full of life and joy, but firm in the things we do or do not do. Jesus meant for His followers to be different from the world — refusing to allow the world to pull us down to its level. And if we are truly following Him, we will be able to demonstrate these qualities.
The Christian has a great obligation to be ethical and gracious in all things, whether in victory or loss. The attributes of a Christian are noticed by how they respond.
But just being different is not enough. There’s a purpose for who we are and how we live. We are to be the kindest, the most unselfish, the friendliest, and hardest working, the most thoughtful, the truest, and the most loving people on Earth.
Well, it might be said that all of that is impossible, but the Bible says that all things are possible with God.
It takes God’s power to develop these attributes in our lives and we are to work toward this daily, keeping our eyes on Him and studying (through Scripture) His attributes that shine like the noon-day sun in this dark world, and even in Heaven. We are told that someday there will be no need for the sun, the moon, or the stars, for Christ Himself will be the Light — that is Heaven.