From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do so many of our national leaders talk about prayer and religion yet defy God in everything they do? What can Christians do to sound the alarm?
– D.G.
Dear D.G.: Down through history our nation’s leaders have carried their plans and hopes to God in prayer. Yet today we have come to a place where prayer in our national life is simply a ritual, a formality. There is no sense of coming earnestly to God. This nation was born in a meeting based on prayer. Important decisions were made only after careful prayer to God. The nation is in great peril because its people have dismissed God, and unless there is a renewed emphasis on repentance and prayer, our country will continue to suffer.
One of the reasons the United Nations has become so ineffective in handling world situations is that there is no prayer, no recognition of God. At the first meeting of the United Nations in San Francisco, many years ago, no prayer was lifted to God for guidance and blessing for fear that the atheistic communists would not like it, so we yielded in deference to them.
Unless the leaders of the nations humble themselves and turn to God in prayer, their best plans will fail, just as did the plans of those who built the tower of Babel. Christ instructed his followers to pray, both by teaching and by example. So fervent and so direct were his prayers that one time when he had finished praying, his followers turned to him and said, “Lord, teach us to pray” (Luke 11:1).
Christians are commanded to warn the nations of the world that they must repent and turn to God while there is yet time.