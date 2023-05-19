From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m just out of college and want to serve the Lord somehow, somewhere. I want to be obedient to Scripture and tell others about Christ. Is this what is meant by being a “fisher of men?”
– F.M.
Dear F.M.: Jesus invites each of His followers to become His disciple. “Jesus said to them, ‘Follow Me, and I will make you become fishers of men’” (Mark 1:17). We are saved to serve; we’re redeemed to reproduce spiritually; we are “fished out of the miry clay” so that we in turn may become fishers of men.
People down through the centuries have surrendered their lives to Christ for full-time vocational Christian service. All Christians ought to consider themselves in the service of God full time, no matter their calling, but it is a joy to give one’s life wholly to the work of the Lord.
Young people are responding to Christ’s call to service. While they seek adventure and excitement, they want something to believe in. God desires to make His people disciples, and it is the highest calling of mankind. Jesus said, “If anyone serves Me, let him follow Me; and where I am, there My servant will be also. If anyone serves Me, him My Father will honor” (John 12:26).
Christian discipleship gives us the privilege of being associated with Christ intimately. To know the will of God is the highest of all wisdom. Living in the center of God’s will puts the stamp of true sincerity upon our service to God, and the faithful discharging of the glorious responsibilities of true disciples invokes the approval and favor of God Himself. “Be obedient… doing the will of God from the heart… doing service, as to the Lord” (Ephesians 6:5–7).
