From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world?
— H.Q.
Dear H.Q.: One Christian might say he is different from his non-Christian friends because he belongs to a church. Another might reply that she is different because she knows she has been forgiven of her sins and is going to Heaven. Someone else might say Christians are different because of what they believe: that the Bible is the Word of God, Jesus was the divine Son of God who died for our sins. Still others might suggest that what makes Christians different is the way they live (although a cynic might respond that he doesn’t see anything different about the Christians he knows).
The complete answer is that the difference in Christians — followers of Jesus Christ — is that God Himself lives within them by His Holy Spirit who does a transforming work in the life of every true believer.
When we come to Christ and give our lives to Him, God actually takes up residence within us. We may not always feel different or be aware of His presence, but Jesus’ promise to His disciples was fulfilled; for He sent a Counselor to be with us forever, and that is God’s Holy Spirit (see John 14:16-17).
The Bible clearly tells us that if we have given our lives to Jesus Christ by receiving His forgiveness of sins and accepting His salvation, He now lives in us through His Spirit. Scripture says that if anyone does not have the Spirit of Christ, he/she does not belong to Christ (see Romans 8:9). God is love and He will not forsake His own.