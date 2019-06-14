From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My grandson served in the military and is now back in civilian life. He feels defeated when he sees so many Americans against our flag. Can our nation turn itself around?
— D.S.
Dear D.S.: America has gone a long way down the wrong road. We are blessed to have brave citizens serve this country, but no one person can turn a nation around. For Christians we must remember that our allegiance is first to God, and then country. When a nation humbles itself before God, He blesses. Only by His power does a nation stand.
If a U.S. ambassador were to pull the American flag down at one of our embassies, he or she would likely not remain a representative of this country. Citizens are called to allegiance. Christians, likewise, are to exhibit their allegiance as ambassadors of the King of kings.
A Marine once described a night battle when he and his troops came under attack. He lived to tell about what it cost to fly the American flag high. Upon returning home he gave his life to Christ and said, “We bear an allegiance to the flag of our country, but unless we’ve been born again through faith in Christ, our religion is worth nothing.” He came to know the importance of lifting the flag of the Lord Jesus high. Just as he had fought for his country, he realized that he was an ambassador for the Lord.
If we’re not willing to let our flags of allegiance to the Lord fly at home, in the office, in the shop, on the campus — then we are not worthy to be His ambassadors! We’re to take our stand and let all those around us know that we are Christians. God blesses the nation whose people call on the name of the Lord (2 Chronicles 7:14).