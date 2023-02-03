From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems people are comfortable talking about religion as long as it doesn’t include the saving grace of Jesus Christ. It seems religion has been rebranded.
– R.R.
Dear R.R.: A British comedian included in his monologue, “How to Start a Religion.” Just a few years ago, a tech company began developing “How to Redesign a Religion.” Branding everything these days is big business and advertisers have not left religion out of the boom. But religion won’t save anyone.
Christianity is true faith in God that requires salvation and selflessness, but it is being replaced by trendy religion that serves the selfish. A religion designed to reflect one’s personal desire is contrary to having a personal relationship with God, who puts within His true followers His desires.
Society is doing a good job of convincing the world that Jesus has no power to judge sin. Some believe that following His example of doing kind acts to others is what empowers us to be good. The world does not object to this kind of Christianity — content to have only a social Jesus who provides what we want for ourselves.
The world does object to the living Christ, all-knowing and all-powerful who rightly judges sin. So we try to rationalize away the fullness of Christ, which includes His resurrection and His command to obey His Word. The Bible says, “Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes” (Isaiah 5:21). We must put less confidence in ourselves and more trust and faith in God who has shown the world His great love. God has opened up the door to mankind to know Him personally. How? By receiving Him as Savior, and acknowledging Him as Lord by faith. This is having a personal relationship with God.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Donations to Sparrow’s Nest, a food pantry in Brunswick, have kept pace with rising demand, for which the organization is thankful.
Katy Ginn, principal of St. Simons Elementary, stood almost exactly above the spot on campus where the school’s playground once sat.
The Brunswick City Commission took the next step at its Wednesday meeting toward a new pedestrian trail from Overlook Park to the foot of the F.J. Torras Causeway.
Glynn County residents came together Wednesday to discuss racial equity in the community.
The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since before Christmas.
As Glynn County’s Supervisor of the Georgia Soil and Water Commission, Glenn Cook is busy learning the nuances of the job.