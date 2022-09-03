From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a social worker and deal with many children from broken homes. I’ve also had the privilege of working with the foster care program and other outreaches through my church. I’ve had many chances to encourage children when they are placed in a loving home with people who will treat them well, but one of the hardest things is when children have no background of church, the Bible, or God. Does the Bible speak about orphans?
– C.C.
Dear C.C.: Jesus said, “I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you” (John 14:18). In contrast, when Socrates was about to die, one of his disciples mourned that he was leaving his followers orphans.
The leaders of the world’s religions were unable to promise that they would never leave their followers. The Bible is filled with promises from the Son of God, Jesus Christ, who said, “He who believes in Me, believes… in Him who sent Me.… I have come as a light into the world…. I have not spoken on My own authority; but the Father who sent Me…. I and My Father are one” (John 14:44, 46, 49, John 10:30).
Christianity is a relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. Faith in Christ carries the truth of redemption by the death of our Savior for our sins on the cross; it carries the fact that Christ rose again. Religion can be anything. But true Christianity is God coming to mankind in a personal relationship, and this is where His promise is certain, “I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5). He is the One and only God (Isaiah 45:5). Trust in Him today.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society hosted a celebration for members and guests on Thursday evening. The event honored the 150th birthday of the St. Simons Island lighthouse.
Editor’s Note: This story is the second of four looking at the homeless situation in downtown Brunswick. A previous story ran in Friday’s paper, and two more stories will appear in the Monday and Tuesday editions of The News.
Justin Henshaw knows first hand the challenge of hiring and retaining employees.
Editor’s Note: This story is the first of four looking at the homeless situation in downtown Brunswick. Follow-up stories will appear in Saturday, Monday and Tuesday editions of The News.
Ever since Pastor Ottis “Chip” Taylor slipped out of Ukraine just days ahead of the Russian invasion early this year, he has committed himself to helping the ongoing cause of freedom in his adopted homeland.
Holiday weekends are a time when people are eager to get out of town and visit friends, family and places.