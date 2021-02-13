From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
If we fight sin are we are not fighting sinners, and is this right?
— F.S.
Dear F.S.: Christians understand that the world is embroiled in the great battle between right and wrong, just as the Bible says. “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness” (Isaiah 5:20).
Christian responsibility is to speak truth in the midst of an unbelieving world. When God’s people speak the truth from Scripture, it does offend. Some Christians may do this in the wrong spirit, but God’s truth remains and God Himself will fight our battles. But this does not mean that Christians are to be silent when society assaults the Word of God. We must take a stand in light of truth — God’s truth.
Mankind has a fighting spirit. There are many words that express this and it is important to understand their meanings. From the beginning man has fought against God and His word. There is an expression that says, “Don’t fight it — it’s bigger than both of us.” But fighting sin is not wrong.
It is important to understand that “we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12). The battles on earth are far less than what is taking place in the heavenly realm known to God. But on earth He empowers His people to be strong and to put on the armor of God.
Just as the American military fight to protect the nation’s freedoms, God’s people ought to fight for His truth because it is the only hope that mankind has to live in freedom for eternity.