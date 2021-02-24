From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is the human soul real and can each person really find a soulmate?
— H.S.
Dear H.S.: The subject of the soul has a prominent place in our thinking. Finding the sole source of real love brings light into life? Salvation in Jesus Christ is the only hope for the soul. Only He can illumine the dark corners of our lives and give us soul satisfaction. The soul was made by God and for God and without Him it is restless and in secret torment, and terribly lonely.
A booming business has emerged from Africa to Asia, from Australia to Europe, in our culture’s restless search for a “soul mate.” Online matchmaking services promise to bring light into lonely hearts by matching one up with another — someone just right. “Relationship experts” teach clients to practice “self-love” in order to attract a potential partner. One such expert wrote, “We have the power to create our own personal movie-like narratives, love stories based on our own desires and hopes.”
Many search for the perfect spouse just as many also search for some religion that fits their particular lifestyle. But such searching will never come to a satisfying end.
What does bring complete satisfaction is to commit our lives completely to the Lord, who brings true and lasting fulfillment to the human soul. Christ will transform every soul that cries out to Him. He puts a glow on the face, a spring in the step, and joy in the soul. He is the One who knows the longings and deepest needs of every person on earth.
The Bible tells us to “humbly accept the word God has planted in your hearts, for it has the power to save your souls” (James 1:21, NLT).