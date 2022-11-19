From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There’s a lot of talk about the world coming to an end. Even Jesus said that He would be with us even unto the end of the world. Why then do Christians believe in eternal life since even Jesus said the world will end?
– E.W.
Dear E.W.: We look for Jesus’ return because He said many times that He would come again in glory. This is one the most frequently mentioned subjects in the Bible. Jesus made it clear to His followers that He would send His Holy Spirit to remain with us and abide in us. This is a wonderful passage. Christ is with us today through His Holy Spirit, and He will be with His followers to the end of the age.
When He ascended into Heaven, two angels standing near told the disciples that Christ would return again as they were now seeing Him go (see Acts 1:11). This climactic event of history is yet in the future. It will be sudden and final, the culmination of the ages. It will take the unbelieving world by surprise, and people will try to hide from His holy presence. At the return of Christ, the resurrection of believers will take place. They will be gathered together to be with the Lord forever. The Bible says all people must face Him at that time as either Savior or Judge. He is coming again and there is still time to trust in Him as Savior.
But in the meantime, for those who follow Him faithfully, He will be with us until the end of this world, and then eternity will begin. Jesus said, “My kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36). How wonderful to know that life on Earth is not all there is, but we must prepare to meet God! Be ready.
