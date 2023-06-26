From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
In my college course work, I’m learning the history of the United Nations and that the UN headquarters had designated a meditation room where people could go to withdraw into themselves, a place where a higher power to whom man worships is known by many names and in many forms. No wonder the world is in the chaos it’s in.
— W.P.
W.P.: Shortly after the United Nations building had been erected on the banks of the East River in New York City, an ambassador from another country led a tour that included an empty room. He said, “This is the prayer room.” It was empty; there was no symbol, nothing to indicate [the presence of God]. When the United Nations was founded it was agreed the word God should be left out of its charter. The world has left God out of its planning.
People may think they can just brush God aside, but Christ will reign on Earth as in Heaven. Political confusion will be turned to order and harmony, social injustices will be abolished, and moral corruption will be replaced by righteousness. For the first time in history, the whole world will know what it’s like to live in a society governed by God’s truth. Satan’s influence will not be present to hinder world peace, unity, equality, and justice.
Global harmony will be realized, and every person who has ever lived will stand before God’s judgment. Those who have repented of their sin in rebellion against God and accepted Jesus as their Savior will be ushered into Heaven and will see God face-to-face. What a glorious hope for God’s people.
For those who do not know Him as Lord and Master, today is the time for repentance. Today is the day of salvation.
