From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Are we living in the end times? Is the Antichrist alive today and will Jesus return soon?
— E.T.
Dear E.T.: The world does seem to be getting worse, and this should remind us that someday Christ will come again to bring an end to this present world. Jesus taught that certain events or signs would point to His coming, and we certainly see many of these today.
Jesus warned, for instance, that before He comes again “you will hear of wars and rumors of wars... famines… and earthquakes in various places... false prophets will rise up and deceive many” (Matthew 24:6-7, 11). Satan will thrash about in one last burst of evil, hoping to capture as many souls as possible before his inevitable end.
So is Christ’s coming near? It may well be, although the Bible warns us not to make precise predictions.
But we must be alert and ready for His coming by being certain of our commitment to Christ, and approaching every day as if it were our last. We should be certain of our salvation in Him.
The Apostle Paul spoke of this hope. “For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in the present age, looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ, who gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from every lawless deed and purify for Himself His own special people, zealous for good works. Speak these things” (Titus 2:11-15).
This marvelous promise, the wonderful hope, belongs to everyone who has made Jesus Christ Lord and Savior.