From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have stage 4 cancer, but I know I’ll go into the presence of the Lord when I die. I have not had to endure persecution or the possibility of martyrdom, something that is talked of more these days. So many have faced these horrors with praise to God on their lips. I pray that I can do the same as death hovers over me. Is this a reasonable prayer?
— P.M.
Dear P.M.: The Rev. and Mrs. R. Porteous were taken prisoners by Chinese communist bandits in 1931 and led to a lonely spot on top of a hill where they were to be executed. The leader said, “This is the place.”
The executioner took a long knife from its holder and raised it above the necks of the courageous couple. Certain death seemed imminent. However, instead of cringing and begging for mercy, the couple began to sing. The bandits stared open-mouthed as they heard this hymn: “Face to face with Christ, my Savior, face to face — what will it be? When with rapture I behold him, Jesus Christ who died for me.”
These two saintly souls were ready for death and thought that would be their last song. But to their surprise, no order was given. The executioner returned the knife to its place, and the couple was released.
Subsequently, they told the story of the perfect peace that the Lord gave to them in the face of death. No matter what we may face on Earth, Christ will be with those who have prepared to be in His presence for eternity. We can leave a testimony for Him on Earth that may lead others to His salvation.
