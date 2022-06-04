From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

The conflict between communities and law enforcement is troubling. It seems people are forgetting the purpose of the laws we’ve lived by for over 200 years. It’s no wonder many rebel against the God of the Ten Commandments.

– A.C.

Dear A.C.: Many people advocate doing away with all law until it begins to impact their own lives. What would happen if travelers got out on the roadways of the world without signposts, speed limits, rights-of-way and stoplights? What would happen if planes took to the skies without air traffic control? Who would enjoy sports without rules or boundaries? Basic laws are necessary, just like rules of the game are necessary.

When the guilty are judged by the law, there are consequences. Likewise, there is a penalty to pay when we transgress the laws of God. When we violate His perfect law, it proves we do not measure up and sin overtakes us.

So what is mankind to do? God gives us the answer. He sent His only Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, to pay the penalty of breaking God’s law. Jesus alone paid the price to redeem us from our guilt and shame. Through the shed blood of Christ on the cross, He said to the world, “I forgive you.” The question is whether we are willing to admit our sin and turn from it and believe that Christ is the answer to fulfilling the law of God. He will bring peace to our hearts and give us a new pathway to walk. “[God] condemned sin… that the righteous requirement of the law might be fulfilled” (Romans 8:3-4). This is a glorious truth.

County approves roundabout design funding

The Glynn County Commission unanimously approved funding Thursday for the engineering and preliminary design of a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.

Wild Wonders at the Casino

Children got to see a wide variety of animals at a library program Thursday morning at the atrium at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Mike Rossi and Steffanie Nelson of Wild Wonders Animal Show from Jacksonville let the kids see and sometimes touch or hold a ferret, a rabbit, lizards, snakes…

New housing complex officially open

Government agencies and private developers cut the ribbon Thursday on the Perry Place apartment complex, a new affordable housing complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city.

Brunswick Harbor study complete

A three-year environmental study to widen and expand the Brunswick harbor has been given a positive assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.