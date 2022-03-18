From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I don’t want to miss out on life. I want to experience everything I can, but my grandmother’s words haunt me because she always warned about reaping what you sow. Is it possible to live a life of sin and get saved at the last minute?
– L.C.
Dear L.C.: There have been those who have repented on their deathbeds and have been saved. In the Bible, we read the account where one of the thieves crucified at the same time as Jesus turned to him in repentance. Jesus told the thief that very day he would be with him in paradise (Luke 23:43).
However, it is a dangerous gamble for one to deliberately wait until the end of life to settle things with Jesus Christ. None of us knows when we may die; for thousands, sudden death occurs each day. But more important even than the foolishness of delaying salvation is the fact we are losing the joy of being a Christian.
There are some who believe that the Christian life lacks joy. As a matter of fact, the only people in the world who have any right to be happy are Christians, for they understand the purpose of living and know where they are going when their earthly journey is complete. The longer one waits to accept Christ the more difficult it becomes, for the heart of man grows harder with the passing of time. The Bible says, “Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2).
Without Christ at the center of our lives, daily routines become tiresome and tedious, a drudgery rather than a joy. No matter the troubles, no matter what the difficulties, there is joy for the child of God because joy is produced supernaturally by God’s Spirit that abides within us.