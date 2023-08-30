Windy. A few showers from time to time. High near 85F. Winds SW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph.
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 2:10 pm
Now more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting-but good journalism isn't free. Please support us by subscribing.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Hurricane Idalia is in Florida and heading toward the Golden Isles where it is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds and hurricane-force gusts Wednesday afternoon.
Glynn County was listed in a hurricane warning zone as of the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. update as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane.
Golden Isles residents are invited to remember Ahmaud Arbery at a special performance of “Satilla Shores” at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School next month.
Seats on both the city’s North and South wards are up for grabs this election, drawing two candidates seeking to represent the southern half of Brunswick and four to the race for the northern half.
The Golden Isles spent Tuesday preparing for what forecasters say will be significant impacts from Idalia, the hurricane expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm.
The Glynn County Commission declared a local state of emergency Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Idalia was set to bring tropical storm conditions to the Golden Isles on Wednesday.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Sorry, an error occurred.
A daily email with the latest headlines including local news, local sports, state news, national news, world news and opinions.
Be the first to know when breaking news happens across the Golden Isles.
Get the latest sports headlines delivered right to your email inbox daily.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.