From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
If Jesus came to save people from suffering, why does the world continue in war, hate and discrimination? Does God care about the terrible things that go on in this world? Christians talk about “good news” of salvation, but the world gets worse.
— B.W.
Dear B.W.: What stirs God most is not physical suffering but sin. All too often, we’re more afraid of physical pain than of moral wrong. Many people have distorted the meaning of salvation, saying that it means only political, social and economic liberation in this life. Certainly, Christians are concerned about injustice and do what they can to promote a more just world. But lasting and complete liberation from social injustice will come only when Jesus Christ returns to establish His Kingdom. Biblical salvation is far deeper, because it gets to the root of our problem — the problem of sin.
What then is the heart of the Good News?
First, all are sinners and stand under the judgment of God (Romans 3:23). We might believe that we’re good enough to win God’s favor or that we can perform religious acts to counter balance our bad deeds, but the Bible says that no one is righteous (Romans 3:10).
Second, we need to understand what Christ has done to make our salvation possible. God loves us, and Christ came to forgive sinners and make salvation possible. He died on the cross as the complete sacrifice for our sins (Romans 5:8). He took upon Himself the judgment that we deserve.
Third, we need to respond to God’s call to repent of sin and come to Him. We must turn from our practice of sin and obey His Word. His grace offers forgiveness and the gift of eternal life, but a gift becomes ours only when we receive it (Ephesians 2:8–9).
Christ’s plan of salvation is the only Good News the world will ever hear.
